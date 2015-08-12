Mexico's Pemex and union agree to continue contract negotiations

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Pemex and its
union have agreed to extend negotiations over contract terms for
another month, the Mexican state oil giant said on Tuesday,
boosting its chances of passing on part of a massive pension
liability to the government.
A landmark energy overhaul, finalized last year, would allow
the Mexican government to absorb a portion of the pension
liabilities of Pemex and national electricity company CFE
, if each can negotiate a leaner pension scheme with
its respective union.
According to the Pemex statement on Tuesday, the committee
to approve the contract scheme for 2015-2017 asked for a delay
on July 30.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Joseph Radford)