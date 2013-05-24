版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 25日 星期六 05:07 BJT

Mexico oil output holds steady in April at 2.518 mln bpd

MEXICO CITY May 24 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Friday it produced an average 2.518 million barrels of crude oil per day in April, just up over March's daily average of 2.516 million barrels.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐