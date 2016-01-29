S&P downgrades stand alone credit profile for Mexico's Pemex

UPDATE 3-Ex-VW CEO denies early knowledge of diesel emissions cheating
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it had downgraded the stand-alone credit profile for Mexican national oil company Pemex one notch, to BB from BB+, due to low oil prices.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)
* VW has been called to explain diesel emissions cheating (Adds more comments from CEO and committee chairman, Polish consumer watchdog)
WASHINGTON, Jan 19 Rick Perry, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to run the Energy Department, said during his Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday that he regrets having called for the department's elimination during his failed bid for the Republican presidential nomination in 2012.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 Interest rates on U.S. 30-year fixed-rate mortgages declined for a third straight week to their lowest levels since early December, mortgage finance agency Freddie Mac said on Thursday.