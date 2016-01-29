版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 30日 星期六 07:13 BJT

S&P downgrades stand alone credit profile for Mexico's Pemex

MEXICO CITY Jan 29 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said on Friday it had downgraded the stand-alone credit profile for Mexican national oil company Pemex one notch, to BB from BB+, due to low oil prices.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

