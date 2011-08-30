CORRECTED - Mexico's Pemex wants deep water tech in Repsol deal

(Corrects Pemex' shareholding in third paragraph)

* Spanish government wants to know Pemex's intentions

* Pemex says interested in Repsol's deep water technology

* Mexican company pins hopes on share price rise

By Adriana Barrera and Mica Rosenberg

MEXICO CITY, Aug 30 Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex said on Tuesday it aims to boost its access to top-end technology to explore for oil in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico by increasing its stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol.

Pemex also sees a financial advantage of doubling its stake in Repsol to almost 10 percent, but has no intentions of taking over the Spanish-controlled company, the Mexicans said.

Pemex [PEMEX.UL] and Spanish builder Sacyr SVO.MC, Repsol's largest shareholder with a 20 percent stake, announced a pact on Monday to form a voting alliance to increase their presence in management and on Repsol's board.

The move sparked concerns from the government in Madrid, which is worried the strategic oil company could fall out of Spanish hands. [ID:nN1E77S1C0]

"The alliance will enhance our technological reach for our exploration portfolio, we want to leverage the technology Repsol has ... to shore up projects like Chicontepec and in deep waters," a Pemex spokesman told Reuters.

Pemex has sunk billions of dollars in the geologically complicated Chicontepec project in eastern Mexico, with little success. The field only produces around 58,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), a fraction of Mexico's 2.6 million bpd output.

Meanwhile, the deep waters in Mexico's Gulf hold a potential 29.5 billion barrels of crude equivalent, more than half of Mexico's total oil resources Pemex says, but the company lacks the technical expertise to tap those riches.

"On the financial side, we expect a positive return on investment due to the appreciation of Repsol shares," the spokesman added, asking not to be named due to company policy.

Repsol shares rose 4.15 percent on Tuesday after the news.

Mexico is struggling with a sharp decline in oil output from its largest, aging fields, putting at risk government finances, which are heavily reliant on oil revenues.

Pemex currently holds nearly 5 percent of Repsol and the Mexican company said it would acquire another 5 percent in the coming weeks. Beyond that, there are no plans to increase its stake further, the Pemex spokesman said.

The pact with Pemex would bring their joint holding to 29.8 percent, just below the 30 percent threshold at which the pair would be required by Spanish law to make an offer for Repsol.

Their stake now dwarves the other shareholders and the Spanish government is calling for assurances that Repsol will maintain its "Spanishness." [ID:nL5E7JU2EI]

"We repeat that the commitment of Pemex and Sacyr is to keep Repsol as a Spanish company," the Pemex spokesman said.

Pemex has not made any serious forays to acquire foreign firms and analysts doubt this is the company's intention now.

"Pemex is always looking at its own navel, looking at Mexico. Politicians don't want Pemex to internationalize," Mexico-based energy analyst David Shields said. "I have never seen Pemex before take an active role in a company they are involved with. (This is) very unusual." (Editing by Marguerita Choy)