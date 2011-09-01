CORRECTED - UPDATE 2-Mexico's Pemex eyes debt financing for Repsol

(Corrects operation amount in bullet point and paragraph 2)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Pemex will issue debt to finance a bigger stake in Spanish oil firm Repsol ( REP.MC ), Pemex Chief Executive Juan Jose Suarez said on Thursday.

It will cost the state oil monopoly about 1.2 billion euros, or $1.7 billion, to almost double its current stake in Repsol to 9.8 percent, Suarez said at an event in Mexico City.

The Mexican company announced earlier this week plans to acquire another 5 percent of Repsol in the coming weeks, but it said it has no intentions of taking over the Spanish-controlled company. [ID:nN1E77T1WT]

Pemex has no plans to increase its stake beyond 9.8 percent, Suarez said at the event.

The move has sparked concerns from the government in Madrid, which is worried the strategic oil company could fall out of Spanish hands. [ID:nN1E77S1C0]

Boosting Pemex's stake in Repsol will allow Pemex to play a greater role in decisions made by the Spanish company, he said.

Mexico's Pemex would like Repsol's board to separate the roles of the president and chief executive, Suarez said. Currently, Repsol's Antonio Brufau is both chief executive and chairman of the board.

Pemex also announced earlier this week a pact with Repsol's largest shareholder, Spanish builder Sacyr SVO.MC, to form a voting alliance to increase their presence in management and on Repsol's board.

Mexico is struggling with a sharp decline in oil output from is largest, aging fields, putting at risk government finances which are heavily reliant on oil revenues.

Pemex said increasing its stake in Repsol will boost its access to top-end technology to explore for oil in the deep waters of the Gulf of Mexico by increasing its stake in Repsol.

Separately, Suarez said Pemex has no plans to change its dividend policy. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)