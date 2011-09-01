UPDATE 3-Mexico's Pemex eyes debt financing for Repsol stake

* Pemex could pay $1.7 bln to raise stake - CEO

* Stake will boost Pemex's access to top technology (Adds quotes from Pemex CEO)

By Mica Rosenberg

MEXICO CITY, Sept 1 Mexico's Pemex will issue debt to finance its purchase of a bigger stake in Spanish oil company Repsol ( REP.MC ) but has no plans to buy more than 10 percent of the company's shares, Pemex's chief executive said on Thursday.

It will cost the state oil monopoly about 1.2 billion euros, or $1.7 billion, to almost double its current stake in Repsol to reach 9.8 percent, Juan Jose Suarez said at an event in Mexico City.

Pemex [PEMEX.UL] and Spanish builder Sacyr SVO.MC, Repsol's largest shareholder with a 20 percent stake, announced a pact on Monday to form a voting alliance to increase their presence in management and on Repsol's board. [ID:nN1E77S1C0]

As part of the deal, the Mexican company said it would acquire another 5 percent of Repsol in the coming weeks, but insists it has no intentions of taking over the Spanish-controlled company.

"Seventy percent of the operation will be financed with debt," said Suarez, adding that the rest of the funds will come directly from Pemex coffers.

He added the final price of the operation will depend on Repsol's share price, which jumped after the news.

The alliance between the two key shareholders sparked concerns from the government in Madrid, which is worried the strategic oil company could fall out of Spanish hands. [ID:nL5E7JU2EI]

But Pemex has no plans to increase its stake beyond 9.8 percent, Suarez said.

Pemex is interested in accessing Repsol's technology to help the Mexican state company develop untapped deepwater resources in the Gulf of Mexico and other geologically complicated fields. [ID:nN1E77T1WT]

Mexico is struggling with a sharp decline in oil production from its largest, aging fields, putting at risk government finances which rely heavily on oil revenues.

Oil output from the world's No. 7 producer is down more than 20 percent from a peak in 2004 but is now stable at around 2.6 billion barrels per day.

"We are becoming more active in the world, exporting oil to India and China," said Energy Minister Jose Antonio Meade at the event. "It is good news that we have a company that is confronting a decline by looking out (into the world).

However, Suarez added that Pemex has no intention of developing oil resources outside of Mexico.

Boosting Pemex's stake in Repsol and allying with Sacyr will allow the Mexicans to play a greater role in decisions made by the Spanish company.

Pemex wants Repsol's board to split the roles of the president and chief executive, changing the role of Antonio Brufau, who is currently both chief executive and chairman of the board. But Suarez said Pemex has no plans to change Repsol's dividend policy. (Editing by David Gregorio)