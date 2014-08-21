Oil spill that fouled Mexican river will take months to clean up

MEXICO CITY Aug 21 An oil pipeline spill that
contaminated a river in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon
will take months to clean up, the country's top water authority
said on Thursday.
The 24-inch Madero-Cadereyta pipeline, owned by national oil
company Pemex, was ruptured when thieves attempted to tap into
it, the company said on Sunday.
The pipeline feeds crude to Pemex's nearby Cadereyta
refinery.
David Korenfeld, head of Mexico's national water commission,
told reporters in Mexico City that the spill extended across a 6
kilometer (4 mile) stretch of the Rio San Juan, but had been
contained by floating barriers.
"The clean-up of this stretch will take approximately two to
three months," he said.
Korenfeld added that residents near the contaminated parts
of the river, located about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the
state capital of Monterrey, were advised not to consume the
water.
Pemex said in its statement on Sunday morning that an
illegal tap on the pipeline caused the spill but that it had
been controlled.
The statement made no mention of contamination to the river.
