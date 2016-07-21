版本:
Pemex Tula refinery briefly halts production after power outage

MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's state-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that a power outage at its second biggest refinery briefly interrupted production.

The Tula refinery, which can process up to 315,000 barrels of crude oil per day, was taken offline for around 30 minutes, according to a Pemex spokesperson who declined to be named citing company policy.

In a statement Pemex said the principal services of the refinery, located in central Hidalgo state, were operating normally and that it did not see production being affected.

(Reporting by Christine Murray and David Alire Garcia; Editing by Tom Brown)

