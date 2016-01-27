版本:
Mexico finance minister says may inject capital into Pemex

MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's finance minister Luis Videgaray on Wednesday said the government is considering injecting more capital into state-owned oil company Pemex.

The Mexican government backs and will always back the firm, Videgaray added. Crude oil prices have fallen more than 70 percent since 2014, hurting Pemex's performance. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper)

