2016年 1月 28日 星期四

UPDATE 1-Mexico finance minister says may inject capital into Pemex

(Adds comments about tax burden)

MEXICO CITY Jan 27 Mexico's finance minister Luis Videgaray on Wednesday said the government is considering injecting more capital into state-owned oil company Pemex.

The government is also working with the firm to analyze specific cases where taxes may inhibit Pemex from making investments, Videgaray said in response to a question about whether Mexico could lower Pemex's tax burden.

Crude oil prices have fallen more than 70 percent since 2014, battering Pemex's balance sheet.

Deputy finance minister Miguel Messmacher said the government may let Pemex take on more debt, according to an interview with Bloomberg, without specifying a specific amount. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Bernard Orr)

