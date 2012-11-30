版本:
Mexico's Pena Nieto appoints top aides to key cabinet posts

MEXICO CITY Nov 30 Mexico's incoming president Enrique Pena Nieto on Friday appointed right-hand man Luis Videgaray as finance minister in his new cabinet.

Another close aide, Miguel Angel Osorio Chong, was appointed interior minister and Pedro Joaquin Coldwell was named as energy minister. Pena Nieto takes power on Saturday.

