Mexico miner Penoles posts 23.4 pct fall in third-qtr profits

BRIEF-Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2027
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Monday reported that its third-quarter profit fell nearly 25 percent from the same quarter a year ago.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said its profits in the period totaled 1.28 billion pesos ($97.3 million), down from 1.67 billion pesos in the third quarter a year earlier.
* Arcos Dorados prices private placement of its 5.875% senior notes due 2027 and announces early tender results of its 2023 notes
* CubeSmart announces pricing of 4.375% senior unsecured notes due 2023 and 4.000% senior unsecured notes due 2025
March 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: TRUMP VS. CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICANS Trump lashes out at Republican conservatives who helped torpedo healthcare legislation he backed, escalating a feud within his party that jeopardizes the new administration's legislative agenda. RUSSIA Russia mounted a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the