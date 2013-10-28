版本:
Mexico miner Penoles posts 23.4 pct fall in third-qtr profits

MEXICO CITY Oct 28 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles on Monday reported that its third-quarter profit fell nearly 25 percent from the same quarter a year ago.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said its profits in the period totaled 1.28 billion pesos ($97.3 million), down from 1.67 billion pesos in the third quarter a year earlier.

