版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 31日 星期二 22:44 BJT

CORRECTED-Mexico's Penoles posts sharp drop in Q2 profit

(Corrects percent drop in profit and 2011 Q2 profit)

MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican mining company Industrias Penoles posted on Tuesday a 40.4 percent drop in second-quarter profit compared to the same quarter last year.

The miner and metals processor, which controls the world's largest primary silver producer Fresnillo, said its profit in the second quarter was 2.19 billion pesos ($165.09 million) versus 3.68 billion pesos ($277.41 million) in the same period in 2011. ($1 = 13.2654 Mexican pesos) (Reporting By David Alire Garcia; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐