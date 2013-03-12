UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles posts higher 4th-quarter profit

MEXICO CITY, March 12 Mexican mining company
Industrias Penoles on Tuesday reported a 71 percent
rise in quarterly profit in spite of a drop in revenue as it
paid lower taxes in the fourth-quarter of 2012.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's
largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said profit
in the fourth quarter was 2.760 billion pesos ($214 million) vs.
1.614 billion pesos in the same period last year.
Revenue between October and December 2012 fell 13 percent
compared with the previous year to 22.251 billion pesos, hurt by
lower prices for metals excluding gold.
The company paid 1.680 billion pesos in taxes in the fourth
quarter 2012, compared to 2.548 billion pesos in the
year-earlier quarter.
Profit before taxes fell 8 percent to 5.407 billion pesos.
Penoles spun off precious metals unit Fresnillo in 2008 and
now focuses on base metals mining and refining.
Penoles' shares closed down 1.62 percent at 585.12 pesos.