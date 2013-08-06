UPDATE 1-Mexico's Penoles Q2 profit slides on metal prices, strong peso

MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Mexican mining company
Industrias Penoles on Tuesday reported that its
second-quarter profit nearly halved from the same quarter a year
ago on sharply lower prices for metals and a stronger peso.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's
largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said its
profits in the period totaled 1.187 billion pesos ($91.4
million), down from 2.195 billion pesos in the second quarter a
year earlier.
Revenue totaled 17.17 billion pesos, down 33.24 percent from
the same period last year.
The company said silver prices fell 21.5 percent from the
year-earlier quarter, copper was down 9.2 percent and gold slid
12.2 percent. Only lead prices rose, up 4.2 percent
year-on-year.
"The (Mexican) peso also appreciated 7.7 percent in the
period, which was unfavorable for us given most our sales
revenue is denominated in dollars or linked to that currency,
while our costs are in pesos," the company said in a statement.
Costs associated with new mining operations also weighed on
results, it said.
Penoles shares were last trading down 6.37 percent at 414.88
pesos, after the company reported its results.