Mexico's Penoles agrees to pay $75 million in tax dispute

BRIEF-Violin Memory says emerged from bankruptcy - SEC Filing
* On April 21, 2017 conditions set forth in amended plan of reorganization for co were satisfied or waived and effective date of plan occurred
MEXICO CITY Dec 26 Industrias Penoles , a Mexican miner and metals processor, said on Friday it had agreed to pay Mexico's tax office about 1.1 billion pesos ($75 million) to settle a tax dispute.
Penoles, which runs Fresnillo, the world's largest primary silver producer, said the payment would settle audits between 2009 and 2012 and be reflected in its 2014 consolidated results.
The payment is almost the same as the company's third-quarter 2014 profit.
"This agreement derives from certain differences over the interpretation of certain fiscal regulations, mainly in the area of value added tax," the company said in a filing.
Shares in the company were down 1.49 percent at 283.90 pesos per share in afternoon trading.
($1 = 14.7027 pesos) (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
April 21 Highlights for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: TAXES AND REGULATIONS Trump promises a big announcement about tax reform next week and orders an administration review of Obama-era tax rules written to discourage U.S. companies from relocating overseas to cut their tax bills. Trump tells the Treasury Department to examine two powers given to regulators to police large financial companies following the 2008 financial crisis.
NAV Canada says traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to same month in 2016