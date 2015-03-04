Mexican miner Penoles reports 1.59 billion peso 4th-qtr loss

UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
MEXICO CITY, March 4 Mexican miner Penoles reported on Wednesday a loss of 1.59 billion pesos ($107.7 million) in the fourth-quarter of 2014, compared to a profit of 152.4 million pesos in the same period last year.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, reported revenue of 15.82 billion pesos, up from 14.94 billion pesos in the same quarter last year.
($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December)
(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.