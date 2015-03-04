Mexican miner Penoles reports 1.59 billion peso 4th-qtr loss

MEXICO CITY, March 4 Mexican miner Penoles reported on Wednesday a loss of 1.59 billion pesos ($107.7 million) in the fourth-quarter of 2014, compared to a profit of 152.4 million pesos in the same period last year.

The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, reported revenue of 15.82 billion pesos, up from 14.94 billion pesos in the same quarter last year.

($1 = 14.7475 pesos at end December)

(Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)