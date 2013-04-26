UPDATE 1-Mexican miner Penoles reports Q1 profit drops by a third

MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican mining company
Industrias Penoles on Friday reported a 33.7
percent drop in first-quarter profit, hit by lower metals
prices, an appreciating peso and higher operational costs.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's
largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said profit
fell to 2.14 billion pesos ($173.7 million), down from 3.23
billion pesos in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue totaled 18.67 billion pesos, down 29 percent from
the same period last year.
The company pointed to lower metals prices compared with the
year-earlier quarter as the main reason behind the drop in
profit. Silver prices fell by 7.8 percent, copper by 4.6 percent
and gold by 3.6 percent, the company said. Only lead prices
rose, up 9.8 percent.
Higher operational costs arising from the start-up of new
mines also dented results, Penoles said. A 2.7 percent higher
peso/dollar exchange rate compared to the year-earlier quarter
also hurt the company, which sells most of its product in
dollars.
Mexican miners may soon have to pay a 5 percent royalty tax
on profits, after Mexico's lower house approved the scheme on
Thursday, sending it to the Senate for final approval.
Penoles shares closed 2.7 percent down at 503.77 pesos,
before the company reported its first quarter results.