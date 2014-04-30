UPDATE 1-Mexico's Penoles posts drop in first-quarter profit

(Adds revenue)
MEXICO CITY, April 30 Mexican mining company
Industrias Penoles on Wednesday said its profit in
the first quarter fell 42 percent from the same period last year
as sales sank due to lower metals prices.
The miner and metals processor, which runs the world's
largest primary silver producer, Fresnillo, said it
earned 1.236 billion pesos (US$95 million) in the first quarter
compared with 2.142 billion pesos in the same period last year.
Penoles revenue in the quarter totaled 14.744 billion pesos,
compared with 18.668 billion pesos in the same period last year,
as prices of gold, silver, copper and lead all fell, the
company said in a filing with the Mexican stock exchange.
(1$ = 13.06 pesos)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)