Mexico's peso reverses losses, gains over 1 pct after Fed hike

MEXICO CITY Dec 16 Mexico's peso, which has been pummeled by fears a U.S. interest rate hike would spur investor flight, rose over 1 percent on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised borrowing costs.

The currency , which has tumbled more than 15 percent this year, reversed earlier session losses to gain over 1 percent. It later trimmed gains to trade at 16.9795 per dollar.

(Reporting by Miguel Gutierrez)

