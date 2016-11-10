UPDATE 5-Fear rocks Mexican markets after Trump win, peso posts record slump

(Adds trader comments, impact of Canada statements)
By Michael O'Boyle
MEXICO CITY Nov 10 Mexico's peso sank again on
Thursday, taking its biggest two-day tumble in more than 20
years, while bonds and stocks had their worst day in five years
on fears U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's anti-free trade
rhetoric could hit exports.
The peso lost about 4 percent to trade at
20.64 per dollar, back near an record low hit during a major
slump on Wednesday as investors punished the currency after
Trump's unexpected victory.
During his campaign, Trump vowed to rewrite or scrap the
North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), which has helped
Mexico increase its factory exports to the United States more
than sixfold since 1994 to $316 billion a year.
During the last decade, the peso, as the most liquid
emerging market currency, has been a proxy bet for all emerging
markets and risky investments like stocks, but is now caught in
a downward spiral due to Mexico's U.S. links.
"Is this a paradigm shift? I'm scared," said Alfredo Puig, a
currency trader at Vector in Monterrey, Mexico. "I look at the
stock markets, and there is no panic in the world. But in the
peso, there is panic."
The peso diverged from rising U.S. stocks for the
second day in a row. After its two-day rout, the peso has become
the worst performing major currency this year, displacing the
British pound.
Losses deepened after Canadian officials said the country
could fall back on a free-trade agreement that excludes Mexico
if Trump follows through on his threats.
The dollar has risen about 12.6 percent against the peso in
the last two days, its biggest gain since a Mexican 1994-1995
devaluation.
The peso is on track to post its worst year since 2008. The
dollar has strengthened about 19.6 percent against the peso,
even more than a nearly 17 percent gain for all of 2015.
Mexico's IPC stock index sank 4.6 percent in its
biggest one day-drop in five years, closing at its lowest since
late June. Auto parts maker and exporter Nemak lost
more than 8 percent.
Citigroup strategist Dirk Willer said he expected the peso,
long a bellwether for investor sentiment about the U.S.
election, to keep weakening and range between 21 and 22 per
dollar until it is clear what trade policies Trump will enact.
"It will be very hard for the peso to rally until you get
some clarity on whether Trump really means business," Willer
said.
In the run-up to the election, a Reuters poll had forecast a
Trump victory would knock the peso to around 21 per dollar.
Mexico chose not to intervene to stem peso losses the
morning after Trump's victory, a move many analysts had
expected, although the central bank may raise interest rates
next week for the fourth time this year.
The yield on the country's benchmark 10-year peso bond
shot up 48 basis points to bid at 7.07 percent, its
highest since mid-2011. Yield on the 10-year bond has spiked 91
basis points in the last two days, its biggest two-day jump
since the crash of October 2008.
In recent years foreign investors significantly increased
their holdings of local currency debt to 2.014 trillion pesos
($98 billion) as of Oct. 31, according to the latest central
bank data.
If foreign investors begin to dump those bonds, it could
accelerate the peso's losses as they buy dollars instead.
Mexico's Finance Ministry said it would cut the amount of
long-term peso bonds it would offer during the rest of the
fourth quarter due to the increase in market volatility.
($1 = 20.4600 Mexican pesos)
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Andrew Hay and Lisa
Shumaker)