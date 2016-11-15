UPDATE 1-Mexico peso rallies over 2 pct, claws back from Trump tumble

(Adds stock market move, analyst comment)
MEXICO CITY Nov 15 Mexico's peso on Tuesday
rallied for a second day, rebounding from a historic slump last
week weakened by concerns U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
could crimp cross-border trade.
The peso strengthened more than 2 percent to
20.2575 per dollar. Following Trump's election the currency hit
a record low in its worst two-day slump since a 1995
devaluation.
The peso gained about 0.8 percent on Monday after Trump
softened some of his campaign rhetoric that had been directed at
Mexico.
But analysts expected the peso would continue to see
volatile trading as investors try to decipher what policies
Trump could enact as president.
"Investors seem more calm with the possibility that the
Donald Trump administration could focus on increasing public
spending, distancing itself from the protectionist rhetoric of
the campaign," Gabriela Siller, an analyst at Mexican bank BASE,
said in a client note.
"However, it is too soon to make conclusions about the
policies of his administration in 2017," she added.
During his campaign, Trump vowed to revoke or modify the
North American Free Trade Agreement, which encompasses Mexico,
the United States and Canada. He also pledged to build a wall on
the Mexican border to keep out illegal immigrants.
Last Thursday Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo
said Mexico aims to persuade Trump how beneficial NAFTA, which
took effect in 1994, is for the region. About 80
percent of Mexico's exports go to the United States.
On Tuesday, Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.7
percent, also advancing for the second day in a row after it
slumped by the most in five years last week.
(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)