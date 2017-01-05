版本:
Mexico's peso reverses losses after weakening on Trump Toyota threat

MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexico's battered peso currency reversed losses on Thursday after weakening more than 0.6 percent following a tweet from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatening Toyota Motor Corp with a "big border tax" if it builds a new factory in Mexico to build cars for the U.S. market.

The peso slipped to 21.58 per dollar but then recovered to trade flat 21.45 per greenback.

(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
