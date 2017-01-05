Mexico's peso reverses losses after weakening on Trump Toyota threat

BRIEF-ARI Network sees Q3 2017 revenue $13.4 mln-$13.5 mln
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
MEXICO CITY Jan 5 Mexico's battered peso currency reversed losses on Thursday after weakening more than 0.6 percent following a tweet from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump threatening Toyota Motor Corp with a "big border tax" if it builds a new factory in Mexico to build cars for the U.S. market.
The peso slipped to 21.58 per dollar but then recovered to trade flat 21.45 per greenback.
(Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* ARI Network Services announces preliminary third quarter 2017 results
* Says recommends that shareholders vote for board's eight nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cerner Corp says approved a stock repurchase program on may 23, 2017, authorizing repurchase of up to $500 million of its common stock