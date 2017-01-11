UPDATE 2-Mexico's peso hits record low on Trump talk of wall, auto tax

(Updates peso price, adds stocks and Fox reaction to Trump)
MEXICO CITY Jan 11 The Mexican peso
weakened to a historic low of 22.04 per dollar and the country's
stock index fell on Wednesday, after U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump warned U.S. auto companies would face a high tax for
products made south of the border.
Speaking at a news conference in New York, Trump also
reiterated that the United States would start building a
southern border wall after he took office next week. He said
Mexico would reimburse the cost either through a tax or a
payment.
The Mexican currency regained some ground after passing the
psychological 22 peso barrier to trade at 21.77 per dollar at
13:09 a.m. eastern (1709 GMT). The IPC stock index fell
0.73 pct to 45,550.
The peso was the worst-performing major currency last year,
weakening 20 percent against the dollar as Trump closed in on
the U.S. presidency.
The depreciation has sped up in 2017 after Trump told major
automakers last week to expect high taxes on vehicles made in
Mexico that are sold in the United States.
On Wednesday, Trump congratulated Ford and Fiat
Chrysler for announcing plant expansions in the United
States. He said General Motors, another major investor in
Mexico, should follow suit, reiterating the threat of new taxes
on Mexican-made autos.
He said he would not wait for negotiations with Mexico to be
completed before starting to build a wall along the two
countries' border.
"I could wait about a year and a half until we finish our
negotiations with Mexico which will start immediately after we
get into office, but I don't want to wait," Trump said.
"Mexico in some form ... will reimburse us," Trump added.
He said his vice president-elect Mike Pence was "leading an
effort to get final approvals through various agencies and
through Congress for the wall to begin."
Mexico has repeatedly said it will never pay for a barrier
it considers an insult to national dignity.
"Neither today, nor tomorrow nor never Mexico will pay for
that stupid wall. If Trump wants a monument to his ego, let him
pay for it!!," former president Vicente Fox, said on Twitter
during the news conference, describing the U.S. leader as "a
bully and a bluff."
(Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez, Paulina Osorio and David
Alire Garcia; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Andrew Hay)