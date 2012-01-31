UPDATE 1-Mexicans overcharged billions for phone, web-study

* OECD says Mexicans pay $13.4 bln a year too much
* Sees total cost to economy of $129 bln over 5 years
* Lack of competition holding back economic growth
MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 Mexicans have been
overcharged $13.4 billion a year for phone and internet services
as the industry dominated by billionaire Carlos Slim gouges
customers and keeps the economy from growing, a study released
on Monday said.
Mexico, the second-largest economy in Latin America, cannot
reach its growth potential until the cost of phone and internet
access comes down and more people have easy access to telecom
services, the report from the Organisation for Co-operation and
Development said.
From 2005 to 2009, Mexican consumers paid $13.4 billion a
year excess for phone and internet services, with high fees
disproportionately hitting the poor, according to the report. In
total, overcharging cost the economy $129 billion over the
five-year period, the report found, nearly 2 percent of the
country's economic output.
"Inefficient telecommunication markets impose a significant
cost on the Mexican economy and the welfare of its population,"
according to the report that reviewed the country's telecom
sector.
Mexican home phone service is dominated by Slim's Telefonos
de Mexico, or Telmex, which provides about 80
percent of services while the billionaire controls about 70
percent of the cellphone market through his America Movil
.
"This is a critical study...that exposes the weakness of the
telecommunications sector in Mexico," Dionisio Perez-Jacome,
minister of Communications and Transport, said at a press event
accepting the report.
The report found Mexico had the lowest per capita public
investment in telecommunications in the 34-member OECD, while
Slim's Telmex had very high profit margins compared to other
countries.
In 2008, Telmex had a profit margin of 47 percent, while the
average for countries including Canada, the United Kingdom and
the United States was 28 percent.
A Slim spokesman declined to comment on the findings of
customers being overcharged, but pointed to other reports that
Mexico enjoys a relatively-affordable broadband base.
The report found broadband internet speeds are low compared
to the OECD average and comparatively expensive, while a
three-minute call from a cellphone to a local phone would cost a
Mexican travelling in another OECD country $8.65, compared to
the OECD average of $6.76.
It suggested that Mexico eliminate restrictions on foreign
investment in the telecom sector and cut judicial red tape that
lets the telecom industry stall new rules, fines and
restrictions.
Mexico's President Felipe Calderon, at a separate event,
said that his government planned to auction strands of fiber
optic cable that would increase broadband service across the
country.
Mexico's cable giant, Megacable, is in a
partnership with cellphone company Telefonica and
television giant Televisa to share one fiber
optic project that should deliver more high-speed internet and
telecom services.