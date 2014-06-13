Mexican construction firm Pinfra plans share offering

MONTERREY, June 13 Mexican construction and infrastructure company Pinfra said on Friday it is planning a share offering to boost capital.

The "L" series shares would have limited voting powers, the company said in a filing. Pinfra called its shareholders to a meeting on June 30 to discuss the offering.

Pinfra did not give any details on the size of the offering and the company was not immediately available for comment.

Mexico should see up to five more share offerings in 2014, bringing the year's total to seven placements, Luis Tellez, the head of the Mexican bourse, said on Friday.

Shares in Pinfra were down 2.93 percent in early afternoon trading at 171.8 Mexican pesos ($13.21).

($1 = 13.0043 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Gabriela Lopez; Editing by Alden Bentley)