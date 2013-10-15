版本:
Mexico's Pemex says to carry out Ramones II pipeline by end of 2015

MEXICO CITY Oct 15 Mexico's state oil and gas monopoly Pemex said it will carry out the second phase of Mexico's largest natural gas pipeline project by the end of 2015, the company said in a statement on Tuesday shortly after declaring an auction void.

Pemex said its TAG Pipelines unit would define in the next few days the financial and legal framework to push the project forward, but did not specify who would handle the project. ž

