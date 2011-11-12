Mexico reopens one Gulf port after bad weather

BRIEF-Energen Qtrly non-gaap loss per share $0.51
* Energen Corp - Energen's board of directors has approved a 2017 capital budget (excluding lease renewals and acquisitions) of $790 million
MEXICO CITY Nov 12 Mexico reopened one of its three major oil-exporting ports in the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday as bad weather eased.
The port of Coatzacoalcos reopened but the other two major oil-exporting ports, Cayo Arcas and Dos Bocas, remained closed, Mexico's government said.
The three ports had been closed since Wednesday because of a cold front.
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex PEMEX.UL on Friday said the port closures had prevented it from exporting 1.5 million barrels of crude this week. [ID:nN1E7AA1XM]
Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)
* Pro-Dex Inc - Net sales for three months ended December 31, 2016 decreased $632,000, or 12%, to $4.6 million
Feb 9 News Corp, the owner of Dow Jones Newswires and book publisher HarperCollins, posted its second quarterly loss in a row as it struggles to offset the decline in advertising income in its newspaper business.