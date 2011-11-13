Mexico gov't reopens all Gulf of Mexico ports

BRIEF-Aveda Transportation and Energy Services announces filing of final prospectus for previously announced public offering
MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's government reopened all its Gulf of Mexico ports, including the three major oil-exporting ports, on Sunday.
The oil-exporting ports Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos in the Gulf of Mexico had been closed because of bad weather since Wednesday.
Coatzacoalcos reopened on Saturday, the government said. [ID:nN1E7AB06D]
Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Friday that it had been unable to export 1.5 million barrels of crude since the ports closed. [ID:nN1E7AA1XM]
Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena, editing by Maureen Bavdek)
