2011年 11月 14日

Mexico gov't reopens all Gulf of Mexico ports

MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's government reopened all its Gulf of Mexico ports, including the three major oil-exporting ports, on Sunday.

The oil-exporting ports Cayo Arcas, Dos Bocas and Coatzacoalcos in the Gulf of Mexico had been closed because of bad weather since Wednesday.

Coatzacoalcos reopened on Saturday, the government said. [ID:nN1E7AB06D]

Mexico's state oil monopoly Pemex [PEMEX.UL] said on Friday that it had been unable to export 1.5 million barrels of crude since the ports closed. [ID:nN1E7AA1XM]

Mexico ships about 80 percent of the crude oil it exports to the United States through those three ports. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena, editing by Maureen Bavdek)

