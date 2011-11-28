Mexico Gulf oil exporting ports closed on weather

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 Mexico's three main oil
exporting ports remained closed on Monday morning after being
shut on Sunday due to bad weather off the Gulf of Mexico, the
transport ministry said.
Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to
refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Dos
Bocas, Cayo Arcas and Coatzacoalcos ports.
Dos Bocas and Cayo Arcas were first closed Sunday morning
and the largest port, Coatzacoalcos, was shut later that
afternoon.
Mexico exported 1.375 million barrels per day of oil in
October according to data from state oil company Pemex
[PEMEX.UL].
