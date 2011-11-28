Mexico Gulf oil exporting ports closed on weather

MEXICO CITY, Nov 28 Mexico's three main oil exporting ports remained closed on Monday morning after being shut on Sunday due to bad weather off the Gulf of Mexico, the transport ministry said.

Almost all of Mexico's crude oil exports are shipped to refineries on the Gulf Coast of the United States from the Dos Bocas, Cayo Arcas and Coatzacoalcos ports.

Dos Bocas and Cayo Arcas were first closed Sunday morning and the largest port, Coatzacoalcos, was shut later that afternoon.

Mexico exported 1.375 million barrels per day of oil in October according to data from state oil company Pemex [PEMEX.UL]. (Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; editing by Andrea Evans)