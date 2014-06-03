Prologis Mexico IPO to be first 2014 local offering at $538 mln

Nikkei nears one-month highs as yen slips
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
MEXICO CITY, June 3 Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Prologis Inc. said its Mexican unit aims to raise up to nearly 7 billion pesos ($538 million) on Wednesday, in what would be Mexico's first initial public offering (IPO) this year.
Fibra Prologis, the Mexican affiliate of U.S. REIT Prologis Inc., will sell up to 258 million shares for 27 pesos per share, the company said in a statement.
The trusts, known locally as fibras, issue certificates that function much like shares and allow investors to participate in Mexico's property market without owning buildings.
Mexico saw a record level of IPOs in 2013, but momentum did not carry over into the new year because emerging markets worldwide were hit by sell-offs.
Fibra Uno, also a REIT, said in May it aimed to raise up to $2.57 billion with its third share offer in June. ($1 = 12.9410 Mexican Pesos) (Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
TOKYO, April 26 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to near one-month highs on Wednesday, buoyed by a weaker yen and record high for the Nasdaq Composite.
WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. President Donald Trump is proposing to slash the corporate income tax rate and offer multinational businesses a steep tax break on overseas profits brought into the United States, officials said late on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, April 26 London copper held near its highest in a week on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar lost ground against the euro in the wake of the French election, making commodities more affordable for buyers paying with other currencies. FUNDAMENTALS * LME COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper edged up by 0.2 percent to $5,717 a tonne by 0128 GMT, adding to a 0.9 percent gain from the previous session. LME copper prices on Tuesday hit a one week top at $5,722 a tonne,