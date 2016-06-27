UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.7 quake shakes southern Mexico, no damage reported

(Updates magnitude, adds quotes, no reports of damage)
MEXICO CITY, June 27 A 5.7 magnitude earthquake
hit Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca on Monday, the U.S.
Geological Survey (USGS) said, shaking buildings as far away as
Mexico City, but officials reported there were no immediate
damages.
The quake struck 10 kilometers (6 miles) north of the town
of Pinotepa de Don Luis at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), the USGS
said.
"It felt horrible and very strong, and it felt like it
lasted two or three minutes," said a receptionist at the Hotel
Las Gaviotas de Pinotepa in Oaxaca state, who declined to give
her name.
The shaking was felt more than 360 km (225 miles) away in
Mexico City, where some offices were evacuated.
Nonetheless, Interior Minister Miguel Angel Osorio Chong
said on Twitter there were no immediate reports of damage.
"Our representatives all over the state have reported to us
that the preliminary situation is that there is no damage
anywhere," said Felipe Reyna, emergency services coordinator in
Oaxaca.
Mexican national oil company Pemex said it had no immediate
news on the state of its Salina Cruz refinery in Oaxaca, the
company's biggest with a crude processing capacity of 330,000
barrels per day.
But Oaxaca Governor Gabino Cue said on Twitter that there
was no damage at industrial installations in the state.
(Reporting by Noe Torres, Ana Isabel Martinez and Alexandra
Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Sandra Maler)