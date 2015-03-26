Mexico's Rassini raises 1.3 billion pesos in secondary share offer

MEXICO CITY, March 25 Mexican auto parts maker Rassini raised 1.3 billion pesos ($86.74 million) in a secondary share offer on Wednesday, shareholder GBM said in a statement.

The company sold 18,150,000 A shares at 30 pesos per share and 12,675,000 ordinary certificates (CPOs) at 60 pesos each.

Rassini designs and manufactures suspension and brake components for automakers including General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co, and Fiat-Chrysler, Volkswagen AG , Nissan Motor Co Ltd, and Toyota Motor Corp .

($1 = 14.9870 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein)