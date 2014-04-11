Mexico Salamanca refinery operations normal after outage -Pemex

MEXICO CITY, April 11 Mexico's state-owned oil company, Pemex, said on Friday its Salamanca refinery was operating normally after it was gradually restarted following a power outage late last month.

The refinery was forced to shut down on March 30, and the following day engineers began a five-day restart of operations at the installation, a Pemex spokesperson said. Pemex did not specify the impact on refining output.

The Antonio M. Amor refinery in Salamanca, in the central state of Guanajuato, has a capacity to process 245,000 barrels per day (bpd).

"It's now (operating) at 100 percent," said the spokesperson.

Pemex had previously said that the refinery was operating normally the day after the electrical outage.

The Mexican oil giant has six refineries in Mexico, with capacity for up to 1.6 million bpd. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Writing by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Bernard Orr)