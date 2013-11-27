UPDATE 1-Mexico's Senate passes banking bill in bid to boost lending

MEXICO CITY Nov 26 Mexican lawmakers on Tuesday
approved a bill designed to boost lending in Latin America's
second-largest economy by making it easier for banks to collect
on guarantees for bad loans and beefing up regulatory power over
financial firms.
The reform, which was presented by President Enrique Pena
Nieto in May, targets Mexico's financially conservative banks,
which boast high capital levels but lend much less than their
counterparts in other countries.
The bill is part of Pena Nieto's ambitious reform agenda,
which seeks to increase growth by overhauling the country's
ailing energy sector and opening up a telecommunications sector
dominated by a handful of large firms.
Senators approved the far-reaching package of measures after
hours of debate, and the bill will now be sent to Pena Nieto to
be published.
Mexico's main left-wing party sought to make dozens of
changes to the financial bill, but lawmakers from Pena Nieto's
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and senators from
Mexico's conservative party voted together to quash objections.
Pena Nieto is counting on similar support from the
conservative National Action Party (PAN) to pass legislation to
open up the state-controlled oil industry to private investors
but PAN lawmakers are demanding a deal on electoral legislation
first before moving on to the energy bill.
The banking reform, which was approved by the lower chamber
in September, does not mandate specific lending levels nor cap
interest rates.
It would, however, give the banking regulator new powers to
punish those lenders that fail to channel enough resources into
credit - even limiting banks' securities trading on their own
account if lending falls below the required levels.
It would also require the banking regulator to name on its
website those who have broken financial rules and state what
they did wrong. The reforms also make it easier for banks to
seize assets put up as collateral.
The World Bank's ease of doing business survey ranks Mexico
as particularly weak on the enforcement of contracts, with the
average claim taking 415 days between filing and payment - more
than twice the time needed in best-ranked Singapore.
Mexico's banking sector is dominated by units of major
global banks, such as Spain's BBVA and U.S. bank
Citigroup Inc.
Its private sector financing stands at just 26 percent of
gross domestic product, with private sector credit at about 45
percent of bank assets - below Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Peru
and Chile.
Most analysts have said it would take years to see much of
an impact from the reform. Central Bank Governor Agustin
Carstens estimated the bill could add around 0.5 percentage
points to growth in two or three years.