UPDATE 1-Mexican labor reform hits hurdle in Congress

* Supporters of union transparency thwart PRI in Senate
* Labor reform would be biggest shake-up in 40 years
By Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY, Oct 23 Mexico's efforts to pass the
biggest reform of its labor laws in four decades hit a hurdle on
Tuesday when the Senate sent a bill back to the lower house of
Congress to try and open up trade unions to more scrutiny,
potentially stalling the legislation.
Last month the lower house approved a version of the bill
that would make it easier for companies to hire and fire workers
and simplify labor disputes, but there was controversy over the
removal of clauses designed to improve union transparency.
Mindful of its large base of trade union support, the
Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of incoming president
Enrique Pena Nieto had stripped out the measures seeking to
enshrine free, secret election of union leaders and oblige
unions to divulge details of fees they collect from members.
Those elements were pushed by the conservative National
Action Party (PAN) of outgoing President Felipe Calderon, who
submitted the bill for fast-track approval in early September.
In the lower house the PRI and its allies are dominant, and
they succeeded in watering down the bill to protect the unions.
But the PRI lacks a majority in the Senate, where the PAN
and a bloc of leftist parties combined to reinsert sections to
promote transparency and the free election of union leaders in
the version of the bill approved late on Tuesday night.
Even without those measures, the reform would still be the
biggest revamp of Mexico's labor laws since 1970.
Various efforts have been made to overhaul Mexican labor law
in the past, and the bill could be stalled in the lower house
unless the PRI is prepared to give ground on a reform that is
expected to deliver a boost to the economy if it passes.
Earlier on Tuesday, the Senate gave preliminary approval to
the bill before debating the divisive union elements of the
reform, which have thrown its future into some doubt.
Every year, tens of millions of dollars pass through the
hands of bosses from the biggest trade unions without them
having to account for how the money is spent.
Economists and politicians have forecast Calderon's bill
could create upwards of 150,000 jobs a year, but that may not be
enough to meet the demands of the labor market.
In his first five years in power, Calderon created fewer than
2 million jobs, well short of his promise of 1 million annually.
The centrist PRI dominated Mexico for most of the past
century, ruling the country from 1929 to 2000.