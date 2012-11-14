Mexican Senate approves labor law shake-up

Spanish stocks - Factors to watch on Tuesday
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MEXICO CITY Nov 13 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday approved a wide-reaching but watered down labor reform bill in the biggest shake-up of the country's job market in more than four decades.
The bill's approval comes after a protracted tussle between outgoing President Felipe Calderon's National Action Party and pro-union hardliners within the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) of president-elect Enrique Pena Nieto. The PRI has traditionally relied on union support.
The bill contains a raft of measures, including changes that would make it easier for firms to hire and fire workers and shorten labor disputes. However, parts of the bill that sought to make unions more transparent were cut back.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
Feb 21 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 2 points at 7298 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open.
* Finalizes recruitment of patients for international clinical study, supporting the 510 (k) regulatory approval application to the FDA