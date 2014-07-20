Mexico Senate gives final approval to electricity bill

MEXICO CITY, July 20 Mexico's Senate gave final
approval early on Sunday to a bill that aims to boost
competition and lower prices in the electricity sector, part of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's landmark energy overhaul approved
by Congress last year.
The Senate voted 88-26 to approve the fine print of the law,
which would expand private sector investment in electricity
generation, after lawmakers gave the legislation preliminary
approval on Saturday.
The bill, which is part of a set of laws fleshing out a
historic overhaul of the state-run energy sector, will have to
pass to the lower house for approval before being signed into
law by the president.
Last year's reform ended the exploration and production
monopoly held for decades by state-run oil and gas company Pemex
, as well as the monopoly held by national electric
utility CFE.
Senators are set to vote on two more energy packages, and
will resume debate later on Sunday.
(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)