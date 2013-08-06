Mexico energy reform targets end of electricity generation monopoly

| MEXICO CITY
MEXICO CITY Aug 6 Oil politics will dominate
Mexico's energy reform debate, set to kick off in earnest this
week, but the government is also poised to propose an
electricity overhaul that could dramatically reduce costs for
businesses.
If Mexico's existing state-run electricity monopoly is
dismantled and market forces spark more competition and private
power generation, experts say electricity rates could drop by as
much as half.
A senior lawmaker close to the reform negotiations from the
ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, says the
government's proposal will overhaul the electricity sector. It
will likely include constitutional changes to allow an expansion
of private sector investment in generation.
However, transmission and distribution will remain under
government control and will not be open to private competition.
"It will build a secondary electricity market where, without
losing state control over transmission and distribution, there
are clear rules so it is more efficient," the lawmaker said,
insisting on anonymity to avoid undermining President Enrique
Pena Nieto's formal presentation of the bill, due on Wednesday.
"The idea here is you can generate (electricity) regulated
by the state ... and sell it more efficiently."
The lawmaker added that additional laws will be changed so
that electricity subsidies will be "migrated from general
subsidies to targeted subsidies" to help the truly needy.
Last week, the opposition conservative National Action
Party, or PAN, unveiled its proposal, which includes
constitutional changes to allow a total opening of the
electricity sector.
Mexico has the eighth-most-expensive electricity costs in
the 34-nation Organization for Economic Co-operation and
Development, which groups the world's most developed countries.
Not only do government electricity subsidies favor
agricultural and residential users over industry and crowd out
needed infrastructure investments, but Mexico's largest
businesses have seen their power costs more than double over the
past decade. They have risen from 6 cents per kilowatt hour in
2003 to about 13 cents per kilowatt hour this year.
Mexico's state-run electricity utility, CFE, currently
controls all aspects of the sector, while other government
officials led by the finance ministry set rates and subsidies.
Since 1960, Mexico's constitution has established public
sector "exclusivity" over electricity. In 1992, a limited reform
allowed private companies to generate electricity, but required
the power generated to be either used for the company's own
consumption or sold to CFE, effectively stifling competition.
In spite of the limitations, private-sector generation
accounts for about 30 percent of the county's power, as many
companies have sought self-supply arrangements to lower their
energy bills.
"The main problem is that we just don't have the capacity to
meet our future electricity demand," said Rafael Ch, an energy
researcher with Mexico's CIDAC think tank, noting that growing
demand of about 4 percent per year will require an additional 40
gigawatts of capacity by 2026.
According to CFE data, total installed generation capacity
in Mexico stands at 52 GW.
The PAN's energy reform would do away with the
constitutional requirement of a state-run power sector, put the
country's regulatory energy commission, the CRE, in charge of
setting rates and amend secondary laws to overhaul the current
subsidy regime in favor of one that helps the poorest consumers.
Mexico's electricity subsidies, among the largest in the
world, currently cover about 30 percent of overall power costs
and as a result distort prices and inflate demand.
The PAN's proposal also calls for an independent grid
operator that Foss says could better manage the country's
higher-voltage networks that serve industrial users by ensuring
adequate investments and system reliability.
About half of Mexico's current electricity is generated from
natural gas, up dramatically since 2000, when costlier, dirtier
fuel oil was the major electricity fuel.
But the country's domestic gas production has slid over the
last few years, while insufficient pipeline infrastructure caps
the amount of natural gas it can import from its northern
neighbor, home to the world's cheapest supplies.
"Mexico has a short-term problem with not enough natural
gas," says Hector Moreira, a board member of state oil and gas
monopoly Pemex.
Moreira notes that in the next two years, major gas pipeline
projects will come online, allowing for more U.S. gas imports.
Once new cross-border pipelines are completed, he says, "the
price of electricity could drop by half," since fuel oil is
about twice as expensive as natural gas.