UPDATE 1-Mexico's opposition party proposes sweeping energy reform

By David Alire Garcia and Adriana Barrera
MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexico's opposition
conservative party proposed sweeping energy reform on Wednesday
to change the constitution to allow more private investment and
promote competition, while the ruling party is expected to
present its own plans for an overhaul next week.
Both parties favor market-friendly policies in Latin
America's No. 2 economy and are expected to join forces to push
through energy reform.
"Everything indicates that the (energy reform) initiative of
President Pena Nieto will arrive next week," said Senator Emilio
Gamboa, leader of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party,
or PRI, in the upper chamber of Congress.
However, lawmakers from the center-right National Action
Party, or PAN, were the first to come out with a detailed bill
that aims to provide the biggest private-sector opening of the
state-run oil sector in decades.
The party called for changes to the constitution to give oil
companies incentives to boost the nation's sliding energy
output.
The leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution, or PRD, has
made clear it will not support constitutional changes, which it
argues are tantamount to privatization.
"We have set the bar in line with the size of the challenge
in Mexico and we urge lawmakers from the PRI and PRD to approach
what we can achieve with audacity," the PAN's national chairman
Gustavo Madero told reporters as the bill was unveiled in the
Senate.
The PAN's bill marks the opening bid in what is expected to
be a heated debate over the future of the country's ample oil
and gas reserves. Mexico is the world's 10th biggest producer of
crude oil, according to data from the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
The conservative party's proposed legislation is broadly in
line with the thinking of Pena Nieto's PRI, which has also
called for constitutional reforms.
The PRI will need the PAN's backing in Congress to achieve
the two-thirds majority to push through constitutional reform.
That would bypass a political pact forged by the three main
parties, which achieved consensus on a batch of economic changes
earlier this year, and could complicate future reform efforts.
CONSTITUTIONAL CHANGE
The PAN's proposal would end a prohibition on oil and gas
concessions and risk-sharing contracts enshrined in Article 27
of the constitution.
In place of the ban on concessions and contracts, the text
of the PAN's proposed amendment says the state "should guarantee
the maximum benefit of oil profits for the nation from the work
of the operators who conduct exploration and production
activities."
Mexico's current sole oil and gas operator is the state-run
monopoly Pemex.
Overall, the PAN's proposal would reform Articles 25, 27 and
28 of the constitution. It would eliminate public-sector
exclusivity over the generation, transportation and distribution
of electricity, and strengthen the country's energy regulatory
bodies by making them autonomous. Those details would be dealt
with in so-called secondary laws.
The bill would create a new national petroleum fund to
administer the country's energy riches, but still keep all oil
and gas resources under public ownership.
PAN leaders emphasized that they were open to negotiating
the fine print of how oil companies would be compensated under a
more open, competitive energy sector.
"At the end of the day, how you pay them, whether with money
or oil, is practically the same," Salvador Vega, a PAN senator,
told Reuters.
"We are not closed to any kind of model. In fact, we are
looking at all types of models. That is where the most important
part of the debate will be ... whether we move to a kind of
royalty, taxes on products or benefits."
The PAN's bill was filed with the Senate, which will
formally kick off the debate on energy reform on Sept. 1 when
the new congressional session begins.