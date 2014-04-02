Mexico bill to propose forced Pemex stake in cross-border deposits -report

MEXICO CITY, April 2 Mexico's government plans
to propose that state oil company Pemex be obliged to take at
least a 20 percent investment stake in any deposits that
straddle the country's borders, under the fine print of a major
energy overhaul, local newspaper El Economista reported on
Wednesday.
The paper said the government had finished writing at least
two sections of the so-called secondary legislation that will
implement the sweeping energy reform passed by Congress last
year.
The completed laws include a rewrite of Mexico's Hydrocarbon
Law, which will govern production and regulation, and the
Federal Electricity Commission Law, which will make changes to
Mexico's state-owned electric company CFE, El Economista said,
citing documents.
"The obligatory participation will be at least 20 percent,"
the paper cited one document as saying. It added that the
document did not specify whether the cross-border fields in
question were oil or natural gas, onshore or offshore.
The Energy Ministry said it could neither confirm nor deny
the report.
David Penchyna, head of the Senate's energy committee and a
top lawmaker with the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party,
told Reuters the documents had not been drafted by the
government but declined to comment when asked about any
obligatory participation for Pemex.
The energy overhaul signed into law by President Enrique
Pena Nieto late last year ended Pemex's 75-year monopoly on
crude production and paved the way for first-ever joint ventures
with foreign oil majors.
The reform opens up the possibility of a range of contracts
extending from profit-sharing, production sharing and licenses.
It is also seen as an engine of future growth in Latin America's
No. 2 economy.
Industry analysts say mandatory stakes in some oil and gas
projects are not uncommon but can distort the market.
"Any regulation that forces the participation of Pemex in a
particular project interferes with the market and would be wrong
to do. But the fact is that this type of legislation is used in
many oil and gas producing countries," said Luis Miguel
Labardini, an oil analyst with Mexico City-based energy
consultancy Marcos y Asociados.
It is unlikely that Mexico will be developing any
cross-border oil and gas deposits from either shale or deep
water areas in the near-term given the complexity of proving
such fields.
Pemex has sent a list of the oil and gas fields it wants to
keep under a so-called "Round Zero" allocation to the energy
ministry. Fields that are not set aside will be offered up to
private firms in public auctions expected to be held next year,
in which Pemex can also compete.
Pemex has asked to keep deep water exploration areas in the
Perdido Fold Belt and the Lakach gas field project under a
landmark energy overhaul, board member Fluvio Ruiz told Reuters
last week.
Two Mexican congressional officials said on Tuesday that the
approval of eagerly-awaited details of the landmark energy
reform will likely be delayed until at least May, meaning
Congress would have to call a special session to debate it.
