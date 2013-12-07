Mexico energy reform draft allows payment in percentage of output

MEXICO CITY Dec 7 Companies which enter
Mexico's energy sector could be paid with a percentage of
production obtained under production-sharing contracts,
according to an energy reform draft obtained by Reuters on
Saturday.
Companies could report contracts agreed to and expected
benefits for accounting purposes, but oil reserves under the
ground will remain the property of Mexico, the draft says.
The draft includes the option of contracts ranging from
profit-sharing and risk-sharing to licenses, as well as service
contracts like those currently allowed.