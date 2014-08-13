Mexico assigns Pemex 83 pct of 2P reserves, 21 pct of prospective resources

BRIEF-TrueCar prices 9 mln shares of common stock $16.50/shr
* Pricing of its public offering of 9,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to public of $16.50 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 13 Mexico's energy ministry on Wednesday assigned 83 percent of the country's 2P reserves to state oil giant Pemex under a historic energy overhaul that break's the state's energy monopoly, and which seeks to lure billions of dollars in investment.
The ministry also said it had assigned 21 percent of Mexico's prospective resources to Pemex, versus the 31 percent the company had asked for.
The so-called 'Round Zero' decision helps flesh out the onshore and offshore acreage that will be made available to bid on by foreign and private oil majors next year. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia, Tomas Sarmiento and Adriana Barrera)
WASHINGTON, April 26 The U.S. Commerce Department launched an investigation on Wednesday to determine whether a flood of aluminum imports from China and elsewhere was compromising U.S. national security, a step that could lead to broad import restrictions on the metal.