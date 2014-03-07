Mexican tycoon Slim's Grupo Carso designated 'dominant' in telecoms

MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexican Tycoon Carlos
Slim's conglomerate Grupo Carso said on Friday it
had been declared dominant in the telecoms sector by a new
watchdog, which cited the firm's "economic interests".
Slim's telecom giant America Movil, which has
about 80 percent of Mexico's fixed-line business and some 70
percent of the mobile sector, is expected to be told it is
dominant in its market by the new Federal Telecommunications
Institute (IFT) as well.
Moments earlier, Slim's financial arm Inbursa
was also designated as dominant by the same watchdog.
Mexico's Televisa, which has 60 percent of the
TV market, said it had been notified that it is a major player
in its market and will be forced to share infrastructure with
other companies.