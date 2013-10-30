UPDATE 1-Mexico Senate approves tax reform, some details pending

By Dave Graham and Miguel Gutierrez
MEXICO CITY Oct 29 Mexico's Senate on Tuesday
gave general approval to a tax overhaul aimed at raising weak
government revenues by slapping higher taxes on the rich, levies
on sugary drinks and junk food, and a charge on stock market
gains.
A main plank of an economic reform agenda that President
Enrique Pena Nieto hopes will strengthen Latin America's No.2
economy, the reform seeks to raise tax revenue by nearly 3
percent of GDP by 2018.
Opposition lawmakers have sought to knock down or change
some parts of the bill and were set for a marathon debate
through the night, but ruling party officials were confident the
changes would not significantly erode potential revenue.
The lower house of Congress watered down Pena Nieto's bill
earlier this month, throwing out some planned levies against the
backdrop of an economic slowdown. They also raised the top
income tax rates to push more of the burden onto the wealthy.
Senators signed off on the broad outlines of the bill and
must now vote on disputed elements. Any changes they make would
then need to be voted on by the lower house.
Lawmakers will consider calls to raise a planned levy on
junk food from 5 percent to 8 percent. Junk food is defined as
products that contain more than 275 calories per 100 grams,
which would hit chocolate in the land that gave it its name.
An 8 percent tax on junk food would raise about 5.6 billion
Mexican pesos ($435 million) a year, lawmakers said, or less
than 0.04 percent of GDP.
Opposition conservatives fought against much of the bill and
have been pushing hard to strip out a measure to raise the
value-added tax (VAT) rate for states on the U.S. border to 16
percent from the reduced rate of 11 percent they currently
enjoy.
The changes made to the tax bill by the lower house in
mid-October created a shortfall in the budget plan for next
year.
That prompted lawmakers to raise the government's oil
revenue estimate and make other changes to close the funding
gap. These are due to be voted by the Senate on Wednesday.
CORNERSTONE
The tax bill is tied to the 2014 budget, which must be
approved by mid-November. It is one of the cornerstones of a
reform drive spanning energy to telecommunications that Pena
Nieto hopes will boost growth that has lagged fellow emerging
markets and averaged around 2 percent a year for a decade.
The last major reform pending in Congress is the president's
planned overhaul of the state-controlled energy sector, which
the government hopes will attract investment, help stem a slide
in oil output, and power economic growth.
Pena Nieto proposed an energy revamp in August that would
loosen the grip on the sector of state oil monopoly Pemex and
offer private companies profit-sharing contracts.
If approved as presented, this would mark the largest
opening of the energy sector to the private sector in decades.
However, the reform has stopped short of offering
production-sharing contracts or concessions that oil majors had
been hoping for, and many viewed it as cautious.
Some lawmakers believe the energy plan could still be
amended to attract more investment.