Mexico telco regulator has decided on market dominance-industry sources

MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's telecoms regulator
has decided on market dominance, industry sources said on
Thursday, a key ruling widely expected to go against the local
mobile and fixed line units of tycoon Carlos Slim's America
Movil as well as broadcaster Televisa.
A regulatory official said separately that the Federal
Telecommunications Institute (IFT) held an extraordinary session
on Thursday, and decided on the issues on its agenda. However
the official gave no details.
The dominance ruling is part of a wider telecommunications
and broadcast reform approved by the government. It will allow
the regulator to apply tougher rules to the companies in an
effort to even the playing field for smaller competitors.