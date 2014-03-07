Mexico broadcaster Televisa says must share infrastructure

MEXICO CITY, March 7 Mexico's Televisa
has been notified by a new telecoms watchdog that
it dominates its market and will be forced to share
infrastructure with other companies, the broadcaster said on
Friday.
Televisa, which has more than 60 percent of the TV market,
said the new watchdog Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT)
also ruled the firm cannot hold a stake in a dominant telecoms
operator.
On Thursday, IFT said it had determined who is dominant in
the telecommunications sector, without specifiying. A spokesman
for tycoon Carlos Slim's telecoms giant America Movil
said the company had not yet been informed of a determination.
However, America Movil has about 80 percent of Mexico's
fixed-line business via its Telmex unit and some 70 percent of
the mobile sector through its Telcel subsidiary.