UPDATE 1-Mexico senators to unveil energy bill Friday -top lawmaker

MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican senators will present
a bill to open up Mexico's energy sector to greater private
investment on Friday, clearing the way for a vote by the full
Senate as early as next week, a top ruling party senator said on
Thursday.
Opening up the state-run energy sector is a cornerstone of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic reform drive and his
officials have argued that more private investment is needed to
lift flagging oil output in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
David Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee and
a member of Pena Nieto's Institutional Revolutionary Party, told
reporters a meeting set for Thursday had been suspended.
"It is not that there are no agreements," Penchyna told
reporters. "The agreement will be constructed by the united
committees." Three different Senate committees are responsible
for approving the bill.
Penchyna said the committee members would begin debating the
bill on Sunday, and the pace of those negotiations would
determine when the bill would be ready for a vote by the full
Senate.
The country's main left-wing party broke off talks with the
government on the energy reform last week, which is expected to
push Pena Nieto's party to embrace a more market-friendly bill
in order to win support from the conservative opposition.
Mexico's state-run energy sector is a source of national
pride, and proposals to open up the industry have been met with
strong opposition from the left.
Police erected metal barriers around the Senate on Wednesday
and several hundred protesters demonstrated before lines of
troops in riot gear on Thursday. Some demonstrators knocked down
barriers, but the protests have been largely peaceful.
Pena Nieto has called for allowing private investors to
team up with oil monopoly Pemex and share in profits
from exploration and production in a bid to reverse almost a
decade of declining crude output.
But the conservative National Action Party (PAN) is pushing
for changing the constitution to allow for more lucrative
concessions, and lawmakers say they are exploring options for
bigger changes than Pena Nieto proposed.