UPDATE 2-Mexico poised to unveil energy bill; right eyes compromise

By Simon Gardner and Dave Graham
MEXICO CITY Dec 5 Mexican senators will present
a bill to open up Mexico's energy sector on Friday, and
opposition conservatives are weighing a compromise on demands
for lucrative concessions to clinch a deal with the ruling
party, a top lawmaker said on Thursday.
Opening up the state-run energy sector is a cornerstone of
President Enrique Pena Nieto's economic reform drive and he
argues that more private investment is needed to lift flagging
oil output in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
Senators from Mexico's conservative National Action Party
(PAN) and ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) are
hammering out the wording of the energy revamp, which the
president hopes will boost growth.
While Pena Nieto has proposed profit-sharing contracts, the
PAN has long been pushing for more lucrative concessions. The
leftist Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) is against
opening up the sector to private companies.
PAN Senator Jose Rosas Aispuro, Senate vice president, said
the word "concession" could stoke fears of privatization and
that his party was now looking at licenses.
"We are not wed to the word (concession)," Aispuro told
Reuters in a telephone interview. "We talked earlier about the
possibility of concessions, but they can be partnership
contracts or licenses, that's what we're negotiating."
"We feel the word concession is a more aggressive term and
society could think it means something closer to privatization,
which is not at all the idea," he added. "Licenses are a kind of
permit the state gives out, and the state retains the power to
cancel that kind of contract at any time."
Enrique Burgos, a PRI Senator who chairs the committee
overseeing constitutional issues, said the reform would
encompass elements from all the parties' proposals before
committees begin to debate it.
"I expect it to include the different options," he told
Reuters.
Mexico's energy sector is dominated by state oil monopoly
Pemex and desperately needs private investors to help
exploit the country's oil reserves. Mexico's crude output has
fallen by a quarter since peaking at 3.4 million barrels per day
in 2004.
Aispuro said opting for licenses would "help the PRI and the
PAN to find a middle ground" and still go far enough to give
investors legal certainty.
Oil companies have voiced interest in being able to book oil
reserves, which they wouldn't be able to do under the
profit-sharing contracts that Pena Nieto proposed in August.
But Mexico's oil industry, which was nationalized in 1938,
is a source of national pride and any reform appearing to grant
full-blown concessions would further stoke Mexico's left.
The PRD broke off talks with the PRI and PAN on the energy
reform last week, which is expected to push Pena Nieto's party
to embrace a more market-friendly bill in order to win support
from the conservative opposition.
Lawmakers suspended a meeting set for Thursday to present
the reform, and rescheduled it for Friday.
"It is not that there are no agreements," PRI Senator David
Penchyna, leader of the Senate's energy committee, told
reporters. "The agreement will be constructed by the united
committees."
Police erected metal barriers around the Senate on Wednesday
and several hundred protesters demonstrated before lines of
troops in riot gear on Thursday. Some demonstrators knocked down
barriers, but the protests have been largely peaceful.
Penchyna said the committee members would begin debating the
bill on Sunday, and the pace of those negotiations would
determine when the bill would be ready for a vote by the full
Senate.
Approval by the committees would clear the way for a vote by
the full Senate as early as next week, he added.
Mexico's lower house on Thursday gave general approval to an
electoral reform the PAN has demanded as a condition for its
support in pushing through the energy bill.
Long the dominant force in Mexican politics, the PRI lacks a
majority in Congress and needs PAN support to pass the energy
bill.