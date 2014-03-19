Bill fleshing out curbs on Mexico's Slim to come this week -lawmaker

MEXICO CITY, March 19 Mexico will send
legislation to Congress this week to flesh out reforms that seek
to curb the power of telecoms mogul Carlos Slim and the
country's top broadcaster Televisa, a senior lawmaker said on
Wednesday.
Emilio Gamboa, Senate leader of the governing Institutional
Revolutionary Party (PRI), said the so-called secondary laws for
the government's overhaul of the phone and television markets
will be presented this week.
The last regular working day for Congress this week is
Thursday, and a PRI official told Reuters that was the day the
secondary laws were likely to be presented.
According to a draft of the reform seen by Reuters and dated
March 19, the bill will give the country's new telecoms
regulator sweeping powers to police dominant telecommunications
companies, right down to the prices and discounts they offer.
The Federal Institute for Telecommunications (IFT), which
was created by last year's reform, will be able to force phone
companies to seek approval every year for interconnection and
infrastructure-sharing terms, the draft showed.
It is part of a huge remit granted to the IFT that allows
the watchdog to order phone and TV companies to sell assets,
share networks and infrastructure, and revoke concessions.
(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Peter Galloway)